The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF) will be distributing USDA Farmers to Families Food Box to local families in Milton, Randolph and surrounding communities on a weekly basis beginning this Sunday, Feb. 21. Registration is required, first, and can be done at www.mmsfi.org.
Distribution of fresh food boxes is from noon to 2 p.m. at Lombardo’s Restaurant, 6 Billings St., Randolph. Those wishing to receive food are asked to register online by visiting the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation website www.mmsfi.org. On the day of the Food Box distribution, individuals shall arrive in a vehicle, remain in the vehicle and wear a surgical mask at all times. Volunteers will place the Box in the vehicle’s trunk, back seat or pick-up truck bed.
Distributions will take place once a week at this location in Randolph until further notice.
About the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation:
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s (MMSF) mission is to provide programs, services and goods that help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for Massachusetts veterans, active-duty Military, National Guard, Coast Guard, and their families. Since the onset of Covid-19, MMSF has expanded services to assist other families in need as well.
