As final prayers for those who died were said and one last song was sung, the bells from the two historic churches abutting the town green rang out a solemn 20 times ending Milton’s official commemoration of the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
It was clear from the speakers and messages given that the impact of the day will never be forgotten by those whose lives were touched on Sept. 11, 2001.
“For those of us who are old enough to live through that awful day, it feels like only yesterday. We recall where we were that morning,” Select Board Chair Katie Conlon said.
She was at work in Boston when she got a call from her sister, who worked about two blocks from the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Her sister described an explosion and a chaotic scene.
“Her message ended abruptly when the second plane hit the South tower,” said Conlon, adding that it would be hours before she knew her sister was safe.
