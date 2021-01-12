A community-wide listening session will be held Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by the Milton School Committee
The School Committee invites the community to share its thoughts and vision for the public school district as it looks to appoint a permanent superintendent of schools.
Go to miltonps.org for the link for the Jan. 14 session.
