Milton Music Fest organizer Lynda-Lee Sheridan gave a plug for residents to attend and volunteer at the Milton Music Festival and Fireworks that will be held June 25 and 26 at Gov. Hutchinson Field on Adams Street.
The annual event draws more than 4,000 people and features a wide range of music and activities for all ages, including fireworks on the evening of June 25.
