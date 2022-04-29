It was exciting to the end as roughly 31% of Milton voters turned out to elect two new members to each the Select Board, Planning Board and School Committee in what was one of the most hard fought elections in recent years.
Many observers said the election was among the most active and exciting in recent years aided in part by five incumbents not seeking reelection. The results in this week’s Times are unofficial results from the town.
