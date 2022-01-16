The Warrant Committee has agreed to support three of the four articles for the Feb. 28 Special Town Meeting.
It was slated on Jan. 10 to discuss the remaining Planning Board article on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that has proven to be a thorny issue and drew a split 3- 2 vote of support from the Planning Board on Jan. 5.
Two other articles concerning the possible site for an additional school for the district were put on hold until the May Town Meeting.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.