A 12-inch water main on Squantum Street at Libby Road failed causing water pressure drops in homes in East Milton on Sunday morning, Feb. 21.
Director of Public Works Chase Berkeley said residents experienced a temporary loss in pressure until the leak was isolated.
"There are about 12 homes out of water on Squantum Street from Augusta Road to Libby Road until we repair the pipe and turn it back on later this evening," Berkeley said on Feb. 21.
Milton Police said on its official Facebook page that the gas line at this location, which is near St. Agatha Church, was also impacted, and that National Grid customers may be without heat while crews work to fix it.
Berkeley said the cause of the break is unknown and will be under investigation. There was no construction construction activity in the vicinity at the time, but Berkeley said, water main breaks are more frequent in colder weather.
Traffic was rerouted around the site and exit 10 from Route I-93 South was closed for a time.
