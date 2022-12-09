Here are several ways to help others this holiday season through the Milton Public Schools
Elementary Toy Drive
The Holiday Toy Drive organized by the elementary PTOs will run from Dec. 5-8 in elementary schools.
Desired are donations of all types including popular gifts: Legos; LOL Surprise dolls; dolls representing a diverse array of skin tones, cultures, and ethnicities; superhero action figures; arts and craft kits, science/STEM kits; board and video games; books; footballs, basketballs and outdoor active toys; anything representing Boston sports teams; and $25 Target gift cards.
No food or violent games are accepted.
The group is partnering with local toy shops: the Toy Chest in East Milton and the Toy Box in Hanover (owned by a Milton family).
Bring your new, unwrapped item(s) to a collection box in the lobby of the elementary schools during the toy drive.
Pierce Families Helping Families
Pierce Middle School will accept gift cards as part of its annual Families Helping Families program.
Each year, school counselors identify Pierce families in need and collect gift cards to be distributed to them for the holidays. Gift card donations can be made to the main office at Pierce by Dec. 16.
Recommended are gift cards from Star Market, Shaw’s, Stop & Shop, Target, and Old Navy.
Sophia’s Socks
Another option at Pierce is to donate new socks as part of Sophia’s Socks for the Homeless. Sophia Casini, now a sixth grader, has been keeping feet toasty since 2015. Socks can be left in the "sox box" located in the front lobby at Pierce. All socks will be donated to the homeless guests of the St. Francis House in Boston.
Milton High School Teen Gift Card Drive
Milton High School (MHS) Counseling supports teens and families in need with gift cards during the holiday season. If you would like to anonymously support an MHS family or student, consider dropping a $25 gift card from Target or Amazon to the school’s front office by Dec. 9.
If your family is in need of assistance this holiday season (or at any time), reach out to your child’s building principal or Marti O’Keefe McKenna, MPS family outreach liaison, at 617-980-7343, mmckenna@miltonps.org. All calls and emails are confidential.
