On a crisp and sunny Nov. 13 afternoon, the Milton High School (MHS) cross country team returned to its first state championship meet since both the boys and girls teams captured titles in 2019.
Back at the Wrentham Development Center, the site where the historic day occurred, the Wildcats hit the trails hungry for more glory and found it.
Though the team may not have been able to successfully defend its titles, MHS still had a day to remember as the girls had five runners place in the top 30 to finish third overall while the boys themselves exceeded all expectations by placing sixth in the standings.
