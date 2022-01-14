Members of Milton’s Animal Shelter Advisory Committee faced discouraging news on Jan. 4 when the newly opened general contractor bids for the long awaited shelter came in more than $1.6 million over what was anticipated.
That news, combined with roughly $400,000 in overages for the bids from subcontractors, had some members questioning the future of the project that has been at least five years in the planning.
“I think we have to ask: is this project dead in the water because we don’t have the money?,” said Therese Desmond, a committee’s co-chair.
