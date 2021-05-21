Town Meeting has cleared a way for Milton Residences for the Elderly to formally request the construction of 36 more units of affordable senior housing at its campus on Canton Avenue.
In the final session of a five-night Town Meeting, voters approved changes to zoning that would allow the construction of a sixth building at Winter Valley and let that building be up to 45 feet tall, higher than what was previously allowed.
The zoning amendment that was approved by 92 percent of the members will permanently alter the Residence D-1 District that was established in 1977 and applies to the Winter Valley and the Home Inc. developments.
