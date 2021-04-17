Are we really that bad? That’s what a lot of Red Sox fans were whining after the team lost three straight games at friendly Fenway Park in the opening week of the American League baseball season to the lowly Baltimore Orioles.
Many fans said that as you went down the lineup of both teams, there were very few names that you recognized. Losing three opening games like that to a team like Baltimore made it look like a long season ahead.
