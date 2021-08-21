Reach Ed at miltonsports@hotmail.com.
A lot of Orioles fans I know have asked me how a team from a good sports city like Baltimore got so bad. My answer has always been because the Orioles refused to pay the salaries the players wanted. Do you think this is correct? Let me know.
*****
Just remember, folks, that fall sports – football, soccer, cross country, etc. – will start soon. Get yourself in shape now and you will feel a lot better when school and college sports practice starts. Report in good condition when practice begins.
