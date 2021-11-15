The Milton High football team, which did well in the Bay State Football League this year, made the playoffs. Consult our website for details of the Nov. 5 game at home.
Natick High, always a powerhouse in the Bay State League, beat Milton in only its second loss of the season.
Milton suffered a setback in the first half when star senior quarterback Chase Vaughan was lost with a knee injury. Let’s hope he returns because he was playing so well and would be missed a lot.
Junior quarterback Owen McHugh took over for the injured Vaughan and played very well. Let’s hope Milton has both of these fine players available for its next games.
Milton will play a Thanksgiving game at 10 a.m. in Braintree.
