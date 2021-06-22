We were sorry to hear of the death on June 7 of well-known St. Mary of the Hills athlete, baseball player, and Boston College graduate Bill Sullivan.
Bill, who was the son of the late Bill Sullivan, another great Milton star, was a nice guy and very generous. He started his own insurance agency on Central Avenue long ago which is now run by his sons.
I remember the years that I coached the very good St. Mary of the Hills intermediate baseball team that he played on. Bill, along with Rich Grady, were the star pitchers, and his younger brother, the late Jeff Sullivan, the former BC star lineman, was the catcher and caught left-handed.
To comment or to give Ed a tip on a Milton star, contact miltonsports@hotmail.com.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire column. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.