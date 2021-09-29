It was hard to hear that Jake Thibeault, a well known Milton Academy boys hockey player who is a senior at the Academy, was injured.
Jake, who hails from western Massachusetts, was injured at a non league game right in front of his father, Mike. Mike said that it was a legitimate hit but it sent his son into the sideboards.
There will be a long recovery period, according to Jake’s friends, but if anyone can do it, it would be this talented hockey star. They expect he will make a complete recovery.
Ed can be reached at miltonsports@hotmail.com.
