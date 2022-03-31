Reach Ed at miltonsports@hotmail.com
Milton certainly lost a great leader and a great person recently when long-time resident, Town Meeting member, former Executive Secretary and Town Administrator John Cronin passed away. We thought that John, who was a Milton High and Tufts University graduate, did a good job. A lot of Milton stars would agree with us. He went all out for Milton. He had a huge impact on just about all Milton stars' lives with the ideas and programs he got started in the town. He was truly a great Milton star.
Maddy Cronin, a starting freshman for the UVM Women's Soccer team was named to the America East rookie team. UVM won the America East Championship but lost to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Championship. Maddy is the granddaughter of Maritta and the late John Cronin.
