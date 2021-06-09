After receiving a ‘no’ from the state for funding the construction of a fifth elementary school, the School Building Committee (SBC) agreed on May 24 to reapply for the aid and also look into moving the project forward without it.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) told the district on April 14 that Milton didn’t make the final cut for financial assistance under its Core program applications, but invited the town to reapply for 2021.
With the June 25 deadline for the 2021 awards drawing close, the SBC voted on May 24 to resubmit a Statement of Interest (SOI) application with some modifications.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.