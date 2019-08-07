The Milton DPW would like to remind residents that the week of Aug. 12 through 16, is a yard waste pickup week. Yard waste is collected only on the same day as your trash day.
Place your yard waste curbside on your regular trash day, in paper leaf bags or barrels. Barrels must be labeled "Yard Waste." Free "Yard Waste" stickers to label your barrel are available at Town Hall; or you may add your own “Yard Waste” label on barrels.
Branches should be less than 4 inches in diameter and less than 3 feet in length. Branches may be bundled and securely tied with natural fiber string. Bundles should be under 40 lbs. in weight. Otherwise, if branches are not bundled, they should be in bags or barrels.
Yard waste in plastic bags will not be picked up.
