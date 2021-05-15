Celebrating Mental Health Month throughout May, Milton Youth Advocates for Change (MYAC) has joined forces with Our Minds Matter, a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving mental health and ending teen suicide.
Together, they formed a club open to all local teens called Milton Minds Matter (MMM), which will hold its inaugural meeting on May 15 at 7 p.m.
MMM meetings will occur separately from the pre-existing MYAC meetings to attract members who are interested in mental health advocacy.
