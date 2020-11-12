Interstate youth hockey stopped Nov. 14-Dec. 31, 2020
Attention youth hockey players and parents:
In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, R.I Gov. Gina Raimondo, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott, and Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.
The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, Nov. 14 through at minimum Dec. 31.
The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.
