Agnes Punch

Agnes “Betsy” (Killeen) Punch of Milton, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at the age of 82.
Beloved wife of the late Francis “Frank” Punch Jr., she was the devoted mother of Christopher and Dennis, both of Milton, John and his wife Michelle of Stoneham, and Michael and his wife Kristen of Marshfield; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jared, Julia, and Colin Punch; loving daughter of the late John J. and Julia (O’Neil) Killeen; devoted sister of Mary McDonald of Franklin, Joan DiNapoli of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Thomas Killeen of Somerville; and precious aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Betsy was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Killeen, Claire Hardy, Patricia Moynihan, Edna McDonnell, and Barbara Killeen, as well as her brothers Richard and John “Jackie” Killeen.
Burial was in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and website, see www.alfreddthomas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.