Milton, MA (02186)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.