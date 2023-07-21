Alexander Whiteside, 78, of Hillside Street, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by daughter Margaret Whiteside of Boston and son Alexander Whiteside Jr., of Milton, as well as sister Haidee Flinders, nephews Matthew and Andrew Flinders, and his constant companion, Gremlin.
Alex spent his childhood in Milton with his two sisters, Haidee, and Lisa (who predeceased Alex in 1999) and their parents, Howard Whiteside and Elizabeth (Swift) Whiteside.
Alex graduated from Harvard University with a degree in history before receiving his law degree at Fordham University and eventually earning a Masters in Law from Boston University. He worked for Putnum, Bell, and Russell and then with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.
Though his contributions to state government were significant, it is to the Town of Milton that Alex made his most indelible mark during his life of public service. A Town Meeting member of long standing, Alex’s greatest contribution certainly came as a member of the Milton Planning Board, of which he was an integral member and frequent chairman for over 30 years.
A man of honesty, integrity, indefatigability, with a wry wit and an unflagging loyalty to friends and loved ones. Alex will always be fondly remembered by those who knew him not only for his keen sense of justice, but also for the compassionate and loving nature barely concealed beneath a stoic façade.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on 112 Randolph Ave. on July 29 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.