Allen J. McIntire, 91, of Hyannis passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at the Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hyannis.
Born and raised in Milton, Allen worked for American Airlines for the majority of his lifelong accounting career. He enjoyed sharing the travel benefits with his sister, Carole, accompanying her on her first trips to Hawaii, Arizona (back when it looked like a moonscape), and Disneyland in California.
Retiring to Cape Cod, Allen could be found each Wednesday enjoying supper (including the complimentary Jell-O or pudding) at the Riverway Restaurant in South Yarmouth with his older brother Donald, a retired American Airlines Captain.
In lieu of a formal service, due to the pandemic, his six nieces, nephews, and family joyfully Zoomed from all corners of the country to reminisce and share “Uncle Allen” stories with much needed laughter.
Highlights included selling his 1953 convertible to his nephew for $1, watching him hit a baseball beyond the trees and “running” to second base, birthday trips to the toy store to pick out “anything we wanted,” introducing one to the culinary wonder of chocolate chip pancakes, taking another to their first Broadway show (“A Chorus Line”), and the thrill of staying in a New York City high-rise apartment.
Even as his memory faded, Uncle Allen would fondly remember summers on Lake Winnipesaukee, his time serving as an MP during the Korean War, and his “personal,” yet most likely disputed, memory of playing for the Red Sox.
Never one to miss a meal despite the slowing ability to swallow, Allen once choked on a lobster roll. After he was told it could have been his last meal, he stated, “Not a bad way to go.”
His family would especially like to thank all the staff at the Pavilion Nursing Center for their meticulous care and compassion. You treated our uncle as if he were family and for that, we are eternally grateful.
Arrangements were by Hallett Funeral Home in South Yarmouth (www.hallettfuneralhome.com.)
