Allen Walter Fullerton, 81, of Cotuit, formerly of Milton and the Back Bay, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Born on March 18, 1941 in Saratoga Springs, New York to Walt and Elsie, the family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where he graduated from St. Pete High in 1958 (“most likely to succeed” and that he did).
Al attended the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, where he met and married Kathleen Doherty on the day he graduated in 1963. He got his MBA from Harvard Business School and went on to a successful 40-year career in the financial industry, that took him from Wall Street to the financial district of Boston, and summers with the family in Chatham on Cape Cod.
Al and Kathy raised two daughters, Pam and Wendy, and celebrated 27 years of marriage before Kathy’s passing in 1990. A year later, Al married Paula Cusick and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage, living in the Back Bay of Boston then Milton, with winters at Loon Mountain, before settling full-time in Cotuit seven years ago.
He was a devoted and deeply loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. One of his many beloved traits was his deep booming voice which he used as a lay reader at church or to call and sing Happy Birthday to his family and friends.
He gave unconditionally of his time, treasure and talent to many charities and causes, from cancer research to being a regular blood donor to serving as a docent at Trinity Church in Boston.
He served in many organizations such as the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay; Harvard Clubs of New York and Boston; Harvard Business School Association of Boston; HBS Class of 1969 Reunion Committee; Osterville Men's Club; Cotuit Kettleers. At the time of his death, he and Paula were co-chairs of his upcoming 55th HBS reunion.
Al had a love of coconut patties, Carvel ice cream cakes, liver and onions, Cold Duck, a good Scotch, with just two ice cubes, Burl Ives and Elvis Presley. And his passion for sports, especially the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox was strong.
Not really one for sitting idle, his retirement was spent as a ski instructor at Loon for 10 seasons, driving the historic trolley tours around Boston or flying banner planes over Cape Cod beaches.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Taylor and his father Walter Fullerton.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, daughters, Pam Hamlin (Tom) and Wendy Powell (Matt), and his four cherished grandchildren, Jack, Katie, Matthew and Abby; sister, Elaine (Cal) Schofield; three brothers, Larry (Barbara), Walt (Cathy) and Ken (Linda), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 74 Algonquin Ave, (RTE 151), in Mashpee. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at Christ the King Church, 5 Job's Fishing Road Road, Mashpee. The funeral mass will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person, to view the mass please visit www.christthekingparish.com/live-streaming. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168
