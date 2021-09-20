Andrew G. Geddis of Plymouth, formerly of Bourne, after a period of failing health passed away on Aug. 28, 2021. He was 78 years old.
Born in Boston and raised in Roxbury, Mr. Geddis graduated from Brighton High School with honors. He served in the United States Army as a sergeant and helicopter repairman. As a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, he was honorably discharged and hired as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army repairing Blackhawk helicopters.
Mr. Geddis enjoyed auto mechanics and auto body repair, recently purchasing and restoring a 1956 Chevy Bel Air. He enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia and watching old cowboy shows and movies, but his greatest joy was his family and being a doting “Pampa” to his six grandchildren.
He was a devoted father to Kathy Geddis-Keil and her husband Joe of Quincy, Karen Crosby and her husband Jeff of Olive Branch, MS and Michael Geddis and his fiancé Laura Palmieri of Braintree, as well as to their mother, Suzann (Kelley) Geddis of Milton. He raised his family in Quincy and sent all three children to St. Agatha School. He was a doting grandfather to Erin, Jeremy, Ryan, Sean, Colleen and Michael Jr. and brother of Carol Summers of Brockton and Joyce Spoor of Dorchester.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church on 432 Adams St. in Milton on Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square will be on Sept. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Agatha School, 440 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
To send the Geddis family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
