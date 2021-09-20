Angela R. Hanna

Angela R (Radeos) Hanna of Quincy, 74, died surrounded by her family on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pat Roche Hospice House after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Devoted mother of Nicole Hanna of Oldsmar, FL and Kristina Alexander and her husband Jai of Braintree, she was the cherished YiaYai to Leonidas and Damon Alexander, both of Braintree, former wife of Robert Hanna of Dorchester, daughter of the late Stavros and Panagiota (Agriakonitis) Radeos, and sister of George Radeos of Medeira Beach, FL, John Radeos and his late wife Susan of Stoughton, formerly of Milton, Niko Radeos and his wife Maureen of Braintree, Michael Radeos and his wife Dorina of Whitestone, N.Y., and the late Peter Radeos and his wife Rita of Dorchester.
Angela is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She worked at Milton Town Hall for more than 30 years and will be dearly missed.
Angela moved to Dorchester from Greece when she was a young girl. She brought with her great pride in her heritage and enjoyed preparing Greek food, listening to Greek music, and celebrating traditions with her family.
Her appreciation of fashion, along with her fondness for hats and dangling earrings, had her looking perfectly put together for any occasion.
Angela loved a good restaurant, an extra dry gin martini, and could track down the best fried clams in New England.
The love she had for her daughters, Nikki and Tina, knew no bounds. That unconditional love carried over to her grandsons. She embraced her role as YiaYia, spending her time playing cards, board games, and ball with Leo and Damon. When she was at their house, she shared a special bond with Jackson, the family dog, who followed her around everywhere and would lay at her feet whenever she sat.
Angela loved to dance and enjoyed a good party. Her only request for her services was that they be upbeat and light: a celebration of the life she lived.
A funeral service was held in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree on Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. with burial in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Angela may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Road, Hingham, MA 02043.
For online condolences, see www.Keohane.com.
