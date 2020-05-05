Ann J. Dillon

Ann J. (Carroll) Dillon, 88, of Milton passed away on April 22, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19.
Born and raised in Hyde Park, she graduated from Hyde Park High and had lived in Milton since 1976.She worked as a secretary for Mason Kneelan in Hyde Park before retiring to raise her family.
Annie, who loved the color yellow, was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. The family wishes to thank those who cared for her during her last days.
Beloved wife of the late George F. Dillon, she was loving mother of Katharine Doten and her husband James of Enfield, Connecticut, Michael Dillon and his wife Mary of Braintree, Thomas Dillon and his wife Elisa of Braintree, Barbara DeSouza of Enfield, Connecticut, Maureen Brady and her husband James of Ireland, and Jeanne Dillon and Richie Lyman of Quincy; and beloved nana of Julie and Kevin Doten, Conor, Jarrod and Cameron Dillon, Kelsey, Brianne, Allyson and Jaina Dillon, Dillon DeSouza, and Jacob and Saoirse Brady.
She is also survived by her foster brother Joe Kelsey as well as many nieces and nephews and close family friends, the Coves. Annie was predeceased by a sister (Marie) and a brother (William).
A private family graveside service will be held at Milton Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Special Olympics at www.give.specialolympics.org. For a guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.