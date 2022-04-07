Ann Marie (Murphy) Cherry, 83, of Milton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 7, 2022.
The beloved wife of the late Robert F. Cherry, she was the loving mother of Robert Cherry Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland, Brian and Jessica Cherry of Milton, Michael Cherry and Susan Cannatella of Foxboro, Eric Cherry and Kimberly McLaughlin of Canton, Kevin Cherry of Dorchester, and Colleen and Richard Wheeler of Milton; and the loving grandmother (Nana) of Daniel, Christopher, Stephen, and Abigail Cherry, Michael Jr. and Mackenzie Cherry, Jason and Lauren Cherry, and Richard Jr. and Samantha Wheeler.
Ann was predeceased by her siblings Albert Jr. and Robert Murphy. She was the beloved daughter of the late Edna (Curran) and Albert Murphy and the loving stepdaughter of the late Agnes Brown.
Ann was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and cherished all of them. She was also fortunate to have a large and loving extended family of cousins and in-laws who treasured their time together. Ann also leaves behind life-long friends who enriched her life. She grew up on Houston Avenue in Milton and returned to Milton after purchasing their first home in the early years of marriage where she and Bob raised their six children.
Ann devoted her life to caring for others in addition to raising her family. She enjoyed her in-home daycare and her many years serving as the best crossing guard at St. Mary of the Hills School. Ann was also devoted to the Catholic Church.
Ann loved bowling in East Milton and Cunningham and enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends. Ann, Bob, and their family had many wonderful times in Cape Cod and Illinois.
The Cherry family extends warm appreciation to the health care professionals from the Irish Angels and Celtic Angels who lovingly cared for Ann at Winter Valley in Milton.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment was in Blue Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels through South Shore Elder Service, 350 Granite St., Suite 2303, Braintree, MA 02184 Attention: Meals on Wheels.
To send the Cherry family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
