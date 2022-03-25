Ann Marie (O’Hearn) Fish of Hingham, formerly of Milton, died on March 16, 2022.
Beloved mother of Karen Will and her husband Frank, Edward A. Fish Jr. and his wife Ellen, John F. Fish and his wife Cynthia, Kevin Brine Fish and his wife Sandra, Melissa Ann Crane and her husband Kenneth, and the late Elizabeth Ann Fish, she was the loving Grannie Annie of R.J., Kevin, and Rose Will, Edward A. Fish III, Christina, Jennifer, Caroline and Zoe Fish, Kaeleen and Nicholas Price, and Connor Crane; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was the sister of Elisabeth M. O’Hearn and the late John P. O’Hearn Jr. and Jean P. O’Hearn and the daughter of the late John P. and Elisabeth L. (Brine) O’Hearn.
Born and raised in Dorchester, Ann was a graduate of Jean d’Arc Academy and Mount Saint Mary College. Her life was centered around her children and grandchildren. She was dedicated to them and their pursuits and enjoyed watching them participate in sporting events. Ann was a lifelong avid fan of the Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, and Patriots.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for relatives and close friends was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, the Fish family encourages a donation to be made in Ann’s name to a charity of your choice. To send the family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
