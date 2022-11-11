Ann Ryan of Milton, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in West Roxbury.
Born in Boston, she was raised in Jamaica Plain.
Ann worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Dr. Alfred Branca and Dr. Melvin Clouse Radiology practice before retiring.
Ann was proudly one of the first residents of Fuller Village in Milton, where she lived for many years. After retiring, she volunteered at the Milton Hospital.
Daughter of the late Margaret and Thomas Ryan, Ann was the sister of the late Mary Ryan, Daniel Ryan, and Bernard Ryan and the aunt of Michael Ryan and his wife Elizabeth of Salem and Bernadette Foley and her husband Brian of West Roxbury. She is also survived by great nieces and a great nephew: Melissa McBournie, Molly Ryan, Brian Foley, and Jacqueline Benevenia.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of the Visitation Parish (St. Elizabeth’s Church, Milton). Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
