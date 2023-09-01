Anna M. "Nancy" Brown, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2023.
Born in Boston on March 3, 1931, Nancy was known for her loving nature, kindness, and faith-filled spirit. She left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her.
Educated at South Boston High School, Nancy's strong work ethic led her to a fulfilling career in retail sales. After graduation, she began her professional journey at New England Telephone before moving on to Lord & Taylor at the South Shore Plaza, where she worked for many years. Nancy's friendly demeanor and commitment to customer service made her a favorite among customers and colleagues alike.
Nancy was a woman of deep faith, a devout Catholic, and an active member of St. Elizabeth's Church in Milton. Her faith was evident in the way she lived her life, always demonstrating love, kindness, and generosity to others. She often shared her faith with her family, instilling in them the values she held dear.
Above all, Nancy was a dedicated family woman. She was the beloved wife of Harold E. Brown and a cherished mother to Cheryl Patstone and her husband Walter of Quincy, Pamela Donovan and her husband John of Milton, and Douglas Brown of Quincy.
Nancy's role as a grandmother brought her immense joy, and she adored her grandchildren, Michael and Katherine Murray. She was also the dear sister of the late Mary Harty, Daniel, Catherine, James, Thomas, and John “Jack” Powers. Her family was the center of her world, and she treasured the time she spent with them.
In her leisure time, Nancy enjoyed simple pleasures. She found joy in the company of her family and friends, and she cherished the memories made during family gatherings. Her home was always filled with laughter, love, and warmth. Nancy's love for her family was evident in every aspect of her life, and her legacy of love and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Elizabeth’s Church. 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186.
