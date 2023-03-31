Anne F. (Gillan) Duggan, longtime resident of Milton and beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Duggan Jr. passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Milton Hospital on March 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Anne is survived by all 13 of her children: Joanne and Robert Fallon of New York City, N.Y.; Karen and Mike McLaughlin of Merrimac; Joseph F. Duggan III of Sarasota, FL; Kathleen and Cliff Robbins of West Barnstable; Nancy Duggan of Fairhaven; Susan and Joe Victor of Braintree; Jayne Duggan Kelly of Weymouth; Richard Duggan and Eve Williams of West Palm Beach, FL; Christopher and Molly Duggan of Chelmsford; Robert Duggan and Siobhan Moynihan of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; John and Lois Simonnet, of Carpentras, France; Michael R. Duggan and Monique Turenne of Quincy; and Daniel and Saffrine Duggan of NSW, Australia.
Anne is also survived by 23 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church in Milton on April 1 at noon. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home at 326 Granite Ave. in Milton will be held prior to the Mass from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Burial will be private.
In place of flowers, donate to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 (www.gbfb.org). For a complete obituary, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.