Anne M. Tuohy, of Milton, passed away September 18. Born in Boston, she was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School Class of 1968. She worked as the Assistant Manager for Milton Residents for the Elderly and Fuller Village for many years before retiring in 2015. Anne was a sports enthusiast and coached Milton Youth T-ball, Field Hockey at Fontbonne Academy in Milton, Milton Girls Youth Softball and was previously on the Board of Directors for Milton Youth Hockey. She also played for many years on the Four Lounge Softball team in Braintree.
Beloved wife of Brian M. Tuohy. Mother of Michael P. Tuohy and his wife Patricia of Concord and Gregory P. Tuohy and his companion Mackenzie Mell of Dedham. Grandmother of Michael, Benjamin, Ryan, and Eleanor Tuohy and Liam Olivier. Sister of Thomas Maguire of Lauderdale Lakes, FL, Robert Maguire and his wife Perri-Ann of Pembroke, and the late Paul Maguire Jr. and his wife Joan Maguire of Hanover. Sister in law of Henry Tuohy and his wife Donna of Sandwich.
Visiting hours will be at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Visitation Parish (St. Elizabeth’s Church) in Milton on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Mass Fallen Heroes, 12 Channel St., Suite 703, Boston, MA 02210 or to Boston Local 718 Firefighter & Family Cancer Foundation, 173 Train St., Dorchester, MA 02122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.