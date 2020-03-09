Anne T. Trakas

Beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter, Anne P. (Poulos) Trakas , age 89, of Milton, South Yarmouth and Hutchinson Island, Florida passed away March 2 surrounded by her loving family. She passed away after a three-year period of health problems stemming from failed hip replacement surgery and subsequent illnesses and injuries related to that.
She was born in Peabody in 1930 to Nicholas and Mary Poulos, immigrants from Greece. She was raised in Salem and graduated from Salem High School in 1947. She went on to graduate from Emmanuel College in 1951. She worked as a chemist after graduation for the VA Hospital in Boston and at Massachusetts General Hospital. She later was the office manager and medical biller for her husband’s medical practice for many years. She also was a medical biller for Children's Hospital for a period of time.
She was an active member of the Daughters of Laconia for many years. She ran a number of charitable events for them with the most successful being the fundraising galas featuring the Greek singing group the Trio Bel Canto. Anne was extremely devoted to her family and family events and gatherings were her favorite times of them all. She loved spending summers with her children and grandchildren at the family home on Cape Cod. She also enjoyed time spent with family and friends at her home in Hutchinson Island, Florida.
Anne had varied interests. She was intrigued by chemistry. She was an avid New England Patriots and Harvard University football fan and attended some games as recently as fall 2019. She enjoyed live music at places such as Plainridge Casino, Boston Garden, and the various music outlets in Cape Cod and Florida. She enjoyed breakfast buffets and holiday dinners. She attended lectures at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. She followed the stock market daily. She enjoyed being with granddaughter Elizabeth’s two dogs, Summer and Luna. She became a fan of son Christopher’s thoroughbred horses and attended many races at Suffolk Downs, Belmont Park, Aqueduct, and Saratoga.
She was a firm believer in education and was very proud that her three children all graduated from Milton Academy, all graduated from college, and all achieved master's and professional degrees.
Beloved wife of the late Dr. John C. Trakas. Mother of Christopher J. Trakas of Milton, Jennifer M. Trakas-Acerra and her husband Stephen of Milton and Nicholas J. Trakas and his wife Barbara of Westwood. Grandmother of John N. Trakas and Elizabeth M. Trakas of Westwood. Sister of Joyce Chunias of Middleton and the deceased Genevieve Argeros of Lynn. Daughter of Nicholas and Mary Poulos.
Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday, March 5, 5-8 p.m. Funeral service at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Order of AHEPA, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445.
