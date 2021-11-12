Anthony Martin Sr.

Anthony “Tony” Martin Sr. of Milton, formerly of Cork City, Ireland, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021 at the age of 59 after a short battle with cancer.
He was the husband of Kelley Kreatz Martin; father of Jack, Anthony and Neave; son of Marie and the late Thomas Martin; stepson of the late Martin Scarffe-Cody; brother of Avril Cody, Stephen, and Raymond; and brother-in-law of Nancy and Robert Cecchini, Danny and Kate Kreatz, Judy and Wayne Lawlor, John Kreatz, Fredrick and Lauren Kreatz, Patrick and Kathy Kreatz, Tracey and Dan Morgan, and Gregory Kreatz.
Tony’s friends, whom he considered his brothers, were Joe McGrath, John Walsh, Martin Canning, John Paul Crowley, Johnny O’Connor, Alan Gargan, Sean Cahill, Michael O’Callaghan, Ken Peyton, Tony Sullivan, and the late Tom O’Leary. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tony left Ireland at a young age. He lived in England for a time and then traveled to Israel, where he worked and lived on a kibbutz for more than a year. After Israel, Tony headed to Boston and continued his career as a mason, building his own business.
More importantly, Boston is where he raised his family. Jack, Anthony and Neave were the light of his life, and Tony was an amazing father. He loved soccer, biking, and swimming. Most of all, he enjoyed attending New England Revolution games and summer vacations in North Conway.
Tony never lost touch with his Irish roots and traveled home frequently to visit family and friends in both Ireland and England. Tony also valued all of his many friendships in the Irish community in the Boston area, and they were all equally close to his heart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church on Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited. Visiting hours are at Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square on Nov. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Make-A-Wish America, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or Tommy’s Place Foundation, Inc., 90 Shore Ave., Quincy, MA 02169 (tommysplace.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.