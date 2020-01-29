Antoinette Nesto

Antoinette Marietta (Sirugo) Nesto of Milton passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020. at the age of 96.
Antoinette was born to Luigi Sirugo and Marie (Raniolo) Sirugo on Sept. 29, 1923, in Bronx, N.Y. She received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and a master’s degree from New York University.
Antoinette met her future husband Ribelle (Bill) W. Nesto while he was a hospital resident in New York City. They moved to Boston where Bill practiced medicine and settled in Milton.
Antoinette took great pride in her children and their educations at Milton Academy, Harvard, Wellesley College, Dartmouth, and Tufts Medical School. In memory of her husband, who died in 1973, she helped create and fund the Nesto Gallery at Milton Academy.
After her husband’s death, Antoinette entered the workforce and worked for many years as the financial aid director at Aquinas College in Milton.
In retirement, she volunteered at Milton Hospital and was a member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, where she bowled and won many tournaments.
Antoinette is survived by two sons: Richard Nesto, M.D. and his wife Kathleen Bickimer of Weston and William Nesto and his wife Frances DiSavino of Milton, and two daughters: Anne Marie Filosa and her husband Michael of Medfield and Dianne Williams and her husband Christopher of Weston.
