Arnold Canale

Arnold "Sonny" Canale of Milton was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Roslindale and never strayed far after that.
One of 10 children, Sonny was born during the Great Depression. His first job was a paper route, actually two paper routes. Jobs were at a premium and he was dropped off at Lombardi Florist at the age of 12 to help support his family. He was a floral apprentice as a boy and being a florist was a job he loved as an adult.
Sonny joined the Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean War. After he was honorably discharged in 1955, he came home and bought his beloved Lombardi Florist in 1957. In 1959, Sonny married Marie Russo and raised a family in Roslindale.
Living across the street from “the shop,” Sonny was on call for friends, family, and neighbors. They trusted him on the most special occasions in their lives; their first dates, their weddings, their anniversaries, the births of their children, and most importantly to him, their sorrows. He felt that it was his responsibility to beautify their lives during their most tragic times. He did that with flowers.
Preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Mary Canale, Sonny is survived by his wife Marie; his daughter Lauren and husband Paul, his son John and wife Angela, his son Richard and wife Suzie; his eight grandchildren (Briana, Amanda, Maria, Kristina, Johnny, Ryan, Michael, and Lance); and his dog Coco.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Roslindale.
In memory of Sonny, give flowers to someone you love.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Joseph Russo Funeral Home in Roslindale.
