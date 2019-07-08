Arthur J. Duffy, age 78, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly at home July 2, 2019. Devoted son of the late Charles F. and Margaret (O’Leary) Duffy. Caring brother of Charles F. Duffy and his wife Ivy L. of Providence, Rhode Island and Edward L. Duffy of Milton. Devoted uncle of Ariane and Tara and granduncle of Riley, Margot and Charlie Star.
Visiting hour was held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Monday before his funeral Mass July 8 at St. Agatha Church. Burial in Milton Cemetery.
Retired Public School Teacher, Canton, MA. Graduate of St. John’s Seminary, B.A., Boston College, M.A. T. and Northeastern Univ. M.A.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory the American Heart Assoc., 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.