Ascenzo J. Federico

Ascenzo J. “Jim” Federico, age 100, of Milton passed away at home November 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sulmona, Italy he immigrated to the United States at age 16. He graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology and was a proud veteran of the United States Army during WWII. He lived in Milton for 60 years and was a member of Boston Local #3 Bricklayers & Allied Craftsman Union for 75 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and owned and raced several thoroughbred racehorses up and down the east coast.
Beloved husband for 69 years of the late Madeline D. (Tenaglia), he was the father of Doreen Federico and her husband Nino of Braintree, Dennis Federico of Milton, Mary Jane Ramsey and her husband Frederic of Falmouth, and Kayla Fagerberg and her husband Jeff of Plymouth. Grandfather of David Federico and his wife Lisa, Lauren Federico, Matthew Lynch and his wife Shelly, Nicholas Lynch and his wife Kara, Jessica Conlin and her husband Andrew, Alexandra Flanagan and her husband James and the late Marisa Federico. Also survived by 6 step grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held in St. Elizabeth's Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton on Saturday morning at 11:30. Visiting hours are at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home at 326 Granite Ave., Milton Saturday morning prior to the mass from 8:30 am to 11:00 am. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Marisa’s Mission at marisas-mission.org or to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St. W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary and guestbook please see www.alfreddthomas.com
