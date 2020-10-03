Audrey Brown of Dedham, formerly of Milton, died on Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 91.
Daughter of the late Arthur G. Brown and Ethel B. Brown, Audrey was predeceased by her brothers, Roger Brown and Russell Brown.
She is survived by seven nieces and nephews and a number of grand nieces and nephews.
Audrey graduated from Fisher College in Boston. She spent her entire working career at John Hancock Insurance Co.
The family would like to thank everyone at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham for the wonderful care she received for a number of years.
Service and interment were private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Audrey’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
The Dolan Funeral Home of Milton assisted the family with arrangements.
