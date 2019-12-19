Audrey Stevens

Audrey (Munch) Stevens entered into rest on Dec. 15, 2019, at the age of 96.
Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Stevens, devoted mother of Jeffrey L. Stevens of Milton and Janet H. Stevens of Quincy, and sister of the late Helen Pagel and Herbert Munch, Audrey worked at the UUA Headquarters in Boston and gave up her career to raise her family. In her later years, she was a baker and manager of the Milton High School cafeteria.
She met her husband Robert at Parkway Community Church, where they were active members for many years. They shared a love of music, dancing, and a strong sense of community service.
Audrey was the program chair for 38 years in the Milton Women’s PM club, a tour docent at Quincy United First Parish Church, the Church of the Presidents, and a member of the Viking Club.
Audrey was an extraordinary woman of many talents who opened her home to all. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person who was known for her strong ties to her Danish family and heritage. She maintained her grace, strength, and kindness right up to the end of her life.
A funeral service will be held in the Dolan Funeral Home at 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Visiting hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey’s name may be sent to Arthritis Foundation, 29 Crafts St., Suite 100, Newton, MA 02458. For further information, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
