Augustus J. Camelio

Augustus “Gus” John Camelio, Esq. passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2022.
Gus was born on Aug. 5, 1932 in Cambridge to the late Angelina (Fabrizio) and the late Salvatore Camelio. He was the second of five children with three sisters: Ann Marie Dell’Anno (and her late husband Dominic), Carolyn Camelio, and Corinne Hickey (and her husband Thomas), and one brother, Dennis Camelio (and his wife Linda).
Gus was born during the Great Depression and at a young age, he worked odd jobs, including repairing shoes and hats, to help support his family. As a young boy, he served often as an altar boy and developed a deep connection with his Catholic faith. He attended St. Francis School and graduated as valedictorian of his class.
Following grade school, Gus spent the summer before his freshman college year on a ship traveling to Canada and South America, learning the ropes as a Merchant Marine. Upon his return, he began his liberal arts studies at Boston College, preparing for his continued education at both Suffolk University and New England Law School.
He obtained a law degree in labor relations, following in the footsteps of his father, who began the first rubber workers’ union in Massachusetts and served as president of the AFL-CIO. Gus was greatly influenced by his father’s dedication to minority and underprivileged workers.
After law school, Gus served as an Assistant Attorney General for six years under Attorneys General, Edward J. McCormack, Jr. and Edward W. Brooke III. This is where he would meet the love of his life, Judith Ann Ierardi. Their love story unfolded with Gus asking Judy to obtain a permission slip from her mother to be able for him to take her on a date as he was 11 years her senior. She obliged and the two began their love story that lasted for 62 years. They were married on Aug. 1, 1970.
Gus and Judy welcomed three children: two daughters, Andrea and Maria, and one son, John Augustus. Gus was deeply devoted to his family. He loved building and spending time at the family cabin in the white mountains of Franconia, NH, where he found solace from the hustle and bustle of city life.
He also enjoyed listening to his countless collection of records and introducing his family to the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, and many other great artists. He religiously attended his children’s sporting events, usually the only fan in the stands in a suit, tie, and dress shoes. He was the greatest cheerleader and motivator not only to his own children and later, to his grandchildren, but also to every child on the team.
As his children would grow and marry, Gus would welcome two sons-in-laws, Chuck Karimbakas and Patrick Waldt, and his daughter-in-law, Erin (Coyne) Camelio. He loved them unconditionally and generously shared his life with them.
He also showered endless love on his siblings and their families, including his beloved six nieces and nephews, Steven and David DeMarco, Christopher Ierardi, Michelle (lerardi) LeBlanc, Alexander Camelio, and Rebecca Shanahan.
After his tenure as assistant attorney general of Boston, he opened his own private law practice while simultaneously serving as General Counsel of AFSCME, Council 93, where he worked tirelessly for 33 years. He went on to establish and become the General Counsel for L.A.W, Labor Advantage for Workers, until his retirement at age 85.
His appointments by Gov. John Volpe, Francis Sargent, and Michael Dukakis included that of the Consumer Council, a Special Commission to study and make recommendations for changes in the Workers’ Compensation Law, and the Workers’ Compensation Task Force, respectively. He also served as chairman of the Workers’ Compensation Section of the Massachusetts Bar Association.
For many years, Gus was on the faculty of the Institute of Industrial Relations of the Archdiocese of Boston as well as on the faculty of Industrial Relations at Holy Cross College. He was also the president of both the Sons of Italy and the Italian American Charitable Society.
Gus’s most esteemed achievement was being honored by the Catholic Labor Guild of the Archdiocese of Boston as the recipient of the prestigious Cardinal Cushing/Reverend Gavin S.J. Award in 1990.
When Gus became a beloved “papa” in 2003, the center of his life was always his four grandchildren, his “sweethearts,” Emily and Kate Karimbakas and Madeline and Sara Waldt. He spoiled them with love, kindness, and generosity, and provided endless words of wisdom and encouragement.
Gus lived each day according to his deep Christian values of love, faith, forgiveness, charity. He leaves a legacy of love and a lifetime of cherished memories with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Saint Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be sent in his memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
To send a condolence message to the Camelio family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.