Barbara Dutton

Barbara E. (Laidlaw) Dutton, 78, of Milton passed away unexpectedly at home on Dec. 14, 2019.
Born in Boston, she was raised in Milton and attended Milton High School.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing in the Cunningham Park Bowling League and Boston Bowl in Dorchester.
Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed karaoke at the Common Market in Quincy.
Beloved mother of Eileen MacDonald and her husband Scott of Milton, Scott Dutton and his wife Annie of Milton, Ronda Bleau and her husband Richard, Jr. of Berkley, and the late Laura Dutton, she was predeceased by her longtime partner Joseph “Dusty” DiGregorio and also survived by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home at 326 Granite Ave. in Milton on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton on Friday, Dec. 20 at noon. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.eyesight.org.
