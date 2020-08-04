Bernard J. Lynch III, 84, of Milton, passed away on July 29, 2020, at Milton
Hospital.
Born and raised in Boston, he graduated from Boston Technical High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.
For many years, Bernie lived in Milton, where he was a Town Meeting member, a member of the Planning Board, a Town Constable, president of Milton Access Television, a member of the Milton Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Patient and Family Advisory Council at Milton Hospital. He worked as a self-employed home inspector for many years before retiring.
Beloved husband of the late Marion R. (Moran) Lynch, he was the father of Bernard J. Lynch and his wife Ellenmarie of Milton. He was also the devoted grandfather of Michael Lynch of Milton, Matthew Lynch and his wife Jeanette of East Bridgewater, Connor Lynch of Milton, and the late Christopher Lynch.
He was the brother of Michael E. Lynch and his wife Sandra of Texas and Donna M. Lynch and her husband George Stamos of New Hampshire; and uncle of Katherine Von Haden and her husband Brad of New Hampshire, Mark Woodward and his wife Laura of Milton, Laura LaRochelle and her husband Brian of Plymouth, and the late Jennifer Schmidt.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
