Bonnie Sweeney, Esquire, 56, of Boston, formerly of Milton, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020.
Born in Boston, Bonnie was raised in Milton and attended St. Agatha School. She went on to graduate from Milton High School, Boston College, and the New England School of Law.
After graduating from Boston College, Bonnie taught for the Jesuits in Machu Picchu, Peru, for two years. She later was an assistant district attorney in Dorchester for several years and went on to be a probation officer at Boston Municipal Court before retiring.
Wife of the late Paul Barnicle, Bonnie was the devoted daughter of the late Dorothy W. (McElhiney) Sweeney and the late Maj. Gen. Charles W. Sweeney (USAF) and the sister of Patricia O'Neill of Middletown, Rhode Island, Marylyn Howe of Savannah, Georgia, Carol Sweeney-Boyd of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Terence Sweeney of Arizona, Rosemary Gunning of Milton, Elizabeth Sweeney of Falmouth, Joseph Sweeney of Milton, and the late Michele Saulnier, Joan Sweeney and Charles W. Sweeney Jr. She was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or in Bonnie’s memory, honor someone with an act of kindness.
