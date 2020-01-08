Brenda Lee (McKinnon) Campbell Snow of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of Milton, died suddenly on Dec. 12, 2019.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Hugh E. Snow, and was predeceased by her husband, Duncan R. Campbell.
She is also survived by her five children and their spouses, Debbie and Steve List, Donna and Brian Loonie, Doug and Celeste Campbell, Darlene and Chris McGrath, and Dale and Heather Campbell.
“Gram” leaves behind 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and her large chosen family.
She will be remembered for her passion for attending her grandchildren’s activities, her love of all things collectible, and her endless gift of gab.
Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to Stoughton Firefighter House Fund, 1650 Central St., Stoughton, MA 02072 and/or Holbrook Firefighters Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 222, Holbrook, MA 02343.
