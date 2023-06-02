Brendan Patrick Glynn passed away on the morning of May 24, 2023 at age 67.
Brendan, known as Benny to those close to him, grew up in Milton after his parents, William and Maureen, immigrated to the United States from Ireland in the early 1950s. He was one of six along with Chris, Ann, Danny, Dennis, and Tricia.
Brendan would go on to start his own family in the same town where he grew up. His memory is honored by his wife, Paula Jennings-Glynn; his two children, Casey Glynn and Christopher Glynn; Christopher’s wife, Corey Glynn; and many loving siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Brendan was known throughout the community to make an immediate impact on everyone he met with his bigger than life personality. He was eager to connect with whoever was in front of him and enjoyed making people smile and laugh.
He loved telling stories of his times playing hockey at Milton Academy and Boston College, many of which took place outside of the rink, getting up to no good with his teammates. Brendan wore his heart on his sleeve and never hesitated to tell his people how much he cared about them. He took great pride in his Irish heritage and was able to visit the house his mother grew up in this past June.
Brendan enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, but most of all,he enjoyed spending quality time with his friends and family.
