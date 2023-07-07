Brian J. Flaherty

Brian J. “Flats” Flaherty, 59, of Braintree, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 27, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Karen M. (Finerty) Flaherty of Braintree; devoted father of Caitlin Flaherty of Quincy and Shannon Flaherty of Braintree; dear son of the late William and Virginia (McLaughlin) Flaherty; loving brother of Kathleen Flaherty of Milton, Kevin Flaherty and his wife Marilyn of Milton, Maureen (Flaherty) Savoie of Whitman, Eileen Mullaney and her husband Joseph of Braintree, Mark Flaherty and his wife Nadine of Pleasanton, CA, Stephen Flaherty of Kingston, Christopher Flaherty and his wife Stacey of Franklin, and Sean Flaherty and his wife Kellie of Canton.
He is also survived by his cherished buddy “Baylor” and many caring extended family and friends.
A proud member of LOCAL 2222, Brian was employed with Verizon for over 30 years. Along with his passion for his family, Brian was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 6at St. Agatha Church on 432 Adams St. in Milton at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, per Brian’s request, donations may be made to Holy Cross Retreat House, 490 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356 (www.retreathouse.org).
