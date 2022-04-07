Briant Patrick Regan, 64, of Portland, OR, died on Jan. 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by loved ones. In early 2021, he bravely faced his ALS diagnosis.
Born Sept. 9, 1957, at Camp Lejeune (Jacksonville), North Carolina, Briant was the youngest of the five children of the late Lt. Col. Daniel Regan (USMC) and the late M. Felice (Deveau) Regan, both of Dorchester.
Briant was a graduate of Milton High School, attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute upon graduation, received his B.A. degree in engineering, and received his MBA degree from the University of Southern California.
Briant’s long career in sales in the semiconductor industry took him from Stoneham, Massachusetts to San Jose, California, where he met his beloved wife Mary Cooksey Regan. After further work stints in Manhattan Beach, CA, and Houston, Texas, they returned to San Jose, filling their days with wit, purpose, music, and time enjoying California’s outdoors with their dogs. Before moving to Portland, Oregon in 2019, Briant and Mary spent the better part of a year fulfilling a lifelong dream of traveling throughout Europe.
Briant focused his life and boundless intellect on his passions. He loved the outdoors, enjoying hiking, mountain biking, and cave exploration around the country with his siblings. His zeal for architecture made him a knowledgeable travel partner. He loved graphic novels and movies and enjoyed sharing his favorites. He had a lifelong passion for all things tech and was relied upon for his strong recommendations and aptitude.
Briant was passionate about music and experiencing it to its fullest whether it was from his vast vinyl collection on the best audio equipment at home or at live events. He followed the Grateful Dead all over the country, including proudly attending their 50th anniversary concert in Santa Clara. He was deeply passionate about his Catholic faith and his love of family.
Briant is survived by his complete match, Mary Cooksey Regan, his siblings Kevin Regan and his wife Patricia of Lisbon Falls, ME, Felice Regan of Somerville, MA, Dennis Regan and his wife Diane of So. Portland, ME, and Thérèse Regan Benzinger and her husband, William of Gordonsville, VA.
Many nieces and nephews are also left to cherish his memory. He was an uncle everyone wished they had. We cannot forget his faithful canine companion, Maple, who gave endless comfort freely.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church at Adams Street at Brook Road in Milton on April 9 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited. A Remembrance Service with music to lift everyone’s heart and a time to share memories and reflections will be held at Dolan Funeral Home at 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square on April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Briant’s name to Providence Hospice of Portland or the ALS Oregon and SW Washington Chapter. For further information or to leave the Regan family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
